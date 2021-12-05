Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Siraj visit New Zealand dugout to congratulate Ajaz Patel for 10-wicket haul, video goes viral – WATCH

Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel entered the history books after he picked all ten wickets in an innings on Saturday (December 4). He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Patel became only the third bowler to achieve the rare feat. Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, and speedster Mohammed Siraj showed remarkable sportsmanship as the Indian trio walked into New Zealand’s dugout to congratulate the Kiwi spinner for his incredible feat.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Rahul Dravid congratulate Ajaz Patel on his historic performance. A nice moment.#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/hyjQ2fW3jT — CricBlog (@cric_blog) December 4, 2021

Talking about the match, Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory.

By the end of the day, India were 69 for no loss in their second innings with Kohli deciding against enforcing the follow-on in second and final Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, coming out to open in place of an injured Shubman Gill, looked good during his 29 not out while Mayank Agarwal, after his fine 150 in India's first innings total of 325, remained unbeaten on 38.