Virat Kohli reprimanded for making physical contact with South Africa paceman Beuran Hendricks

Indian captain Virat Kohli was reprimanded for making physical contact with South Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks during the third and final T20 International on Sunday in Bengaluru. Kohli received one demerit point after he was found to be guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The fine was imposed on Kohli after admitted to the offence.

The International Cricket Council issued a press statement saying that Kohli breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

The demerit point system was introduced in 2016 and Sunday's incident was Kohli's third offence since the introduction of demerit point system. It is to be noted that Kohli received one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on January 15, 2018 and against Afghanistan during a World Cup match on June 22, 2019.

The 3-match T20I series ended tied at 1-1 after India faced a nine-wicket defeat in the third match. The Men In Blue have won the second match by seven wickets while the first match at Dharamshala was washed out due to rain.