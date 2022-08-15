Virat Kohli, Team India prolific batter and former captain revealed how special 15 August Independence Day is to him. As India celebrate its 75 years of Independece, Kohli recalled his days from childhood in Delhi and how he use to do preparations for kite flying, which is a major trend that takes place in Delhi every year on this day. Revealing some emotional feelings as well, Kohli told the is more special to him because his father was also born on August 15. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

"In Delhi, it's a big culture of flying kites on 15th August, so that used to be a special moment. We all used to prepare a lot the night before, getting our kites ready so that we can find a good time," said Kohli in a video shared by Star Sports via their Twitter handle. (India vs Pakistan can take place THRICE in Asia Cup 2022, read how HERE)

"Independence Day is obviously the most important day in the history of our country, especially in India, the way it has always been celebrated and (there is) so much happening around it. It holds a lot of significance and, for me, it’s even more special because it was my father’s birthday. So it used to be all the more special to be able to celebrate both occasions together."

Virat Kohli will return to action for Team India on August 28 to play his 100th T20 international of his career against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. In what begins a title defense for the Men in Blue on August 28, Kohli will play his first match after resting for the West Indies tour and Zimbabwe ODI series. India have been dominant in the Asia Cup winning the competition seven times and Virat Kohli has been influential in some of the last Asia Cup victories for his side except for the 2018 edition. Notably, Kohli played his last match for India during the England tour. (This Day, that year: MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, five achievements of legendary India captain - In Pics)