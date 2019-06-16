Virat Kohli reveals his most tense and funny moments during an India-Pakistan match

Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian team and currently the world's best batsman in One Day Internationals, revealed his most tense as well as funny moment during a match against arch rivals Pakistan. The Champions Trophy 2009 match between India and Pakistan at Centurion, South Africa was the most tense match for Kohli.

Kohli was flown in as a replacement for the injured Yuvraj Singh and just two days later he took to the field against Pakistan which India eventually lost by 54 runs. Kohli scored just 16 before he was caught by Umar Gul off Shahid Afridi's bowling as India were bowled out for 248 chasing Pakistan's 302.

"Tense was Champions Trophy 2009, where Yuvi fractured a finger, and I was literally flown in and in two days time I was playing against Pakistan at Centurion. I hadn't experienced anything like that before, and I played a very bad shot, and I couldn't sleep until 6:00 in the morning. I was looking at the ceiling and thinking, that's it, I've flown in, and now I'm finished. So that was the most tense moment I've experienced," he said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday in Manchester.

Not disclosing much about the most funny moment in an India-Pakistan clash, Kohli only said that it involved Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz during the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali which India won by 29 runs.

"The most funny, there have been many funny moments. I mean, over the years -- I mean, I can't explain the incident properly, but it happened during the World Cup, and in Mohali, there was a little incident which I saw from the opposition side, which I can't really elaborate here (laughter). That was quite funny," he said.

"It was involving Shahid Afridi and Wahab. I was standing with the strikers, and I heard a conversation, which as I say, I can't elaborate here, but in a high-pressure game, that made me laugh, that's all I can say," added the Indian skipper.

However, Kohli did not have a great run with the bat in the 2011 World Cup semi-final as he scored just 9 runs before Wahab Riaz had him caught by Umar Akmal.