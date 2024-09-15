Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul Lead India’s Intense Training Session In Chennai Ahead Of Bangladesh Series- Watch

IND vs BAN: India's superstar batter Virat Kohli was in sublime form during India’s training session ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. India will begin the series on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with Kohli looking to make an immediate impact on his return to Test cricket. Not only Virat Kohli but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were also seen putting in hard work during the training session, while bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, were also working intensely. New bowling coach Morne Morkel closely watched the players at the Madras Stadium ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in Chennai a week before the series opener to acclimatize to the local conditions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's training session on Saturday, September 14, where Kohli appeared in vintage form, showcasing his trademark strokes. Alongside Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul were also seen batting with confidence, suggesting a strong preparation for the crucial series.

Preps in full swing here in Chennai



Inching closer to the #INDvBAN Test opener #TeamIndia

Kohli Returns After Break

Kohli had been absent from India's previous Test series against England, which took place from January to March 2024. Despite his absence, India emerged victorious, defeating Ben Stokes' side 4-1 with various middle-order combinations stepping up. Prior to his break, Kohli was in fantastic form, having scored a remarkable century in difficult conditions in South Africa.

Kohli’s return to the Test setup brings added firepower to India’s already robust batting lineup. Fans will be eager to see how he performs after his brief hiatus from the longest format of the game.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

India’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh was announced on Sunday, September 8, and it includes some notable inclusions. The return of Rishabh Pant is the most significant development. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has not played a Test since December 2022, made his comeback to red-ball cricket during the Duleep Trophy 2024, where he represented India B in a match-winning performance against India A in Bengaluru.

Pant’s last Test appearance was also against Bangladesh, where he contributed to India’s victory in Mirpur before being sidelined due to a car accident later in 2022. His return is highly anticipated, with Dhruv Jurel also selected as the second wicketkeeper. Jurel impressed with his glovework during the Duleep Trophy, securing his spot in the squad.

KL Rahul, who missed several matches due to injury, is also back in the team, this time selected purely as a batter. Rahul’s return strengthens the batting order, adding depth and experience to the squad.

Team Focus And Preparation

India’s early arrival in Chennai shows their intent to get used to the local conditions well before the start of the series. With key players like Kohli, Pant, and Rahul back in the squad, India’s batting lineup looks formidable. On the bowling front, the presence of spinners like Jadeja will be crucial as Chennai’s pitch is known to assist spin bowling.

As the team ramps up its preparations, all eyes will be on Kohli and Pant, whose performances could be pivotal in the outcome of the series.

Bangladesh Looking To Challenge

While India is the favorite to win the series, Bangladesh will be keen to prove their mettle in the Test format. They have shown resilience in the past, and with their own pool of talented players, the visitors will look to cause an upset. However, India’s home advantage and the form of their key players make them a formidable opponent.