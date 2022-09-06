Former India captain Virat Kohli took on his official Instagram account to share a message. He shared a story which said, "Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They're the ones who deserve special places in your heart." Kohli wrote "Word" below this quote. After a break from cricket, Kohli has returned with a positive attitude and looks in phenomenal touch in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 scoring 154 runs in the 3 matches he played for India so far.

The Instagram story came up after one day of his press conference, in which he revealed the story of MS Dhoni texting him after he left Test captaincy in January lasy year.

(Follow IND vs SL LIVE score and updates HERE)

Checkout the story here...

"When I left Test captaincy, I only received a message from one person and I have played with that person in the past. That person is MS Dhoni, anyone else did not message me. Many people have my number, and there are many people who give me suggestions on the TV. There was just MS Dhoni who messaged me, many people have my number, but they did not text me. When you have genuine respect and connection with someone, you are able to see that because there is security from both sides," said Kohli during a post-match press conference.

"I don't want anything from him and he does not want anything from me. I was never insecure from him and he was never of me. I can just say that if I want to say something to someone, I will reach out individually. Even if you want to help. If you want to give a suggestion to me in front of the TV or the whole world, it does not hold any value to me. You can talk 1-1, I see things with utmost honesty. It is not like I do not care, but you see the things how they are. God gives you everything, only God helps you achieve success and it is all in his hands," he further said.

After stepping down from the T20 captaincy of India as well, he was removed from the ODI responsibility as well by the selectors as they wanted a single captain for all white-ball formats. As discussed numerous times in recent months, it has been over 1,000 days since Kohli scored his last century in any format of cricket but he looks in a different touch since returning back from his break, which is a big positive for Team India and captain Rohit Sharma.