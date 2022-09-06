NewsCricket
IND VS SL ASIA CUP 2022

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket Score and updates: Rohit Sharma's IND in must-win clash vs Sri Lanka

Check India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Tuesday (September 6) HERE.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket Score and updates: Rohit Sharma's IND in must-win clash vs Sri Lanka
LIVE Blog

India are set to take on Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup Super 4 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). Rohit Sharma and Co are coming into this match with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday in what was a revenge for the Babar Azam side. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on the other hand would be full of motivation after their thumping victory over Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture. The Lankan Lions chased down Afghanistan's target of 176 runs with 5 balls to spare, courtesy to some brilliant explosive batting from the team.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was very happy with his team's performance in the previous clash as he mentioned a few names in the post-match presenstation. 

Notably, Team India are the defending champions of the tournament and will be keen to give out their best after starting their campaign in dominant fashion. The loss against Pakistan on Sunday will surely put some pressure on the team but they will look to bounce back and get back to the winning momentum.

06 September 2022
16:16 PM

IND vs SL Dream11 - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates

Sri Lanka will be looking forward to solidifying their chances of further progress in the tournament. (Checkout IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction HERE)

16:06 PM

India’s Predicted 11 vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates

There will be pressure on Rishabh Pant to retain his place in the Playing XI, especially with the skipper Rohit Sharma visibly upset at the manner of his dismissal in the last match. Checkout India's predicted 11 HERE.

16:05 PM

India vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates

IND vs SL Pitch and Weather report: Checkout India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match weather and pitch report HERE.

ind vs sl asia cup 2022ind vs sl T20I Matchind vs sl t20IND vs SL live scoreIND vs SL scorecardIndia vs Sri Lanka

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints