LIVE India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket Score and updates: Rohit Sharma's IND in must-win clash vs Sri Lanka
Check India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Tuesday (September 6) HERE.
Trending Photos
India are set to take on Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup Super 4 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). Rohit Sharma and Co are coming into this match with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday in what was a revenge for the Babar Azam side. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on the other hand would be full of motivation after their thumping victory over Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture. The Lankan Lions chased down Afghanistan's target of 176 runs with 5 balls to spare, courtesy to some brilliant explosive batting from the team.
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was very happy with his team's performance in the previous clash as he mentioned a few names in the post-match presenstation.
Rain alert: It's going to be pouring sixes in #INDvSL!#BelieveInBlue | #TeamIndia | DP World #AsiaCup2022 | Today, 6 PM | Star Sports Network/Star Gold/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Dnc9nUuXks — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 6, 2022
Notably, Team India are the defending champions of the tournament and will be keen to give out their best after starting their campaign in dominant fashion. The loss against Pakistan on Sunday will surely put some pressure on the team but they will look to bounce back and get back to the winning momentum.
IND vs SL Dream11 - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Sri Lanka will be looking forward to solidifying their chances of further progress in the tournament. (Checkout IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction HERE)
India’s Predicted 11 vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
There will be pressure on Rishabh Pant to retain his place in the Playing XI, especially with the skipper Rohit Sharma visibly upset at the manner of his dismissal in the last match. Checkout India's predicted 11 HERE.
India vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
IND vs SL Pitch and Weather report: Checkout India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match weather and pitch report HERE.
More Stories