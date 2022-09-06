India are set to take on Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup Super 4 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). Rohit Sharma and Co are coming into this match with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday in what was a revenge for the Babar Azam side. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on the other hand would be full of motivation after their thumping victory over Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture. The Lankan Lions chased down Afghanistan's target of 176 runs with 5 balls to spare, courtesy to some brilliant explosive batting from the team.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was very happy with his team's performance in the previous clash as he mentioned a few names in the post-match presenstation.

Notably, Team India are the defending champions of the tournament and will be keen to give out their best after starting their campaign in dominant fashion. The loss against Pakistan on Sunday will surely put some pressure on the team but they will look to bounce back and get back to the winning momentum.