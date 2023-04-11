Virat Kohli’s Wife Anushka Sharma Goes From Happiness To Despair In Bengaluru After Royal Challengers Bangalore Loss, Check PIC

Bollywood star and wife of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, attend her first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match of the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. For most of the match, Anushka was seen in a cheerful mood with Kohli notching up his second fifty of IPL 2023 but a late onslaught by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants changed her mood drastically.

Kohli smashes 61 off 44 balls with the bat as RCB were sent into bat in Bengaluru and thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored 79, posted an impressive 212 for 2. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with an equally brilliant 59 off 29 balls.

Like many others in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Anushka was left stunned after Stoinis and Pooran essayed a miracle win, completed off the final ball of the match. LSG moved to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table thanks to this one-wicket win. Meanwhile, Anushka’s reaction after the game went viral on social media.

Check Anushka Sharma’s reactions after RCB lost to LSG here…

Anushka Sharma's reaction when LSG won the match on the last ball. pic.twitter.com/ut7fseFS7Z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 10, 2023

Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on Monday. He accomplished this feat during his side’s IPL 2023 match against LSG. The batter, in IPL 2023 so far, has scored 164 runs in three matches at an average of 82.00 and a strike rate of above 147 with two half-centuries. His best score in the tournament is 82 not out.

Since his T20 debut in 2007, Kohli has evolved into a legend of this format. In 362 matches and 345 innings, he has scored 11,429 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17. He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122 not out. Notably, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 4,008 runs in 115 matches and 107 innings at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96.

Coming to T20 cricket overall, the top five run scorers in the format are as follows: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22), Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (12,528 runs in 510 matches at an average of 36.00), former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (12,175 runs in 625 matches at an average of 31.29), Virat Kohli and former Australian batter Aaron Finch (11,392 runs in 382 matches at an average of 33.80).

(with ANI inputs)