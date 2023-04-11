WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Smash Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2023 To Lift Lucknow Super Giants To Win

West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran turned the tables on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2023, off just 15 balls, studded with six sixes and four fours.

Pooran’s effort also earned him the second-fastest fifty in the history of IPL, joining the efforts of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan. LSG skipper KL Rahul and Australian pacer Pat Cummins hold the record for scoring the fastest fifty in IPL history – off 14 balls.

WATCH Nicholas Pooran score fifty off 15 balls against RCB HERE…

Fastest FIFTY of the season now belongs to @nicholas_47 _



He's playing a blinder of a knock here __



What a turnaround this with the bat for @LucknowIPL _



Follow the match __ https://t.co/76LlGgKZaq#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/1oMIADixPh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

LSG were struggling at 99 for 4, chasing 213 to win against RCB but Pooran and Marcus Stoinis turned the game around. Pooran put on a match-winning 84 runs with ‘Impact Player’ Ayush Badoni, who notched up 30 off 24 balls. Pooran was finally dismissed for 62 off 19 balls with 7 sixes and 4 fours.

Pooran dedicated his fifty to his wife and child. “This is for my wife and newborn. We needed to win that game. That partnership between Stoiny and KL was wonderful. Stoinis kept us in the game,” Pooran said in the post-match presentation.

The West Indian southpaw added that the pitch in Bengaluru got easier to bat as the match progressed in the second innings. “We knew that in the back end of the game it gets easier. The wicket was really nice to bat on. It was all about cashing in and getting the execution right. My second ball went for a six so it put me in a nice position. I've been working really hard on my game. This is where I want to be,” Pooran said.

Pooran also revealed that he had frustrated himself trying to win matches for his team. “I spent the last couple of years frustrating myself trying to win games for my team. I’m in a really good space, I’m in a really good state of mind and I just want to enjoy cricket. Have fun, keep a smile and do what's needed for my team,” the LSG wicketkeeper said.

LSG moved to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table thanks to their one-wicket win over RCB on Monday. They have six points from 4 matches so far.