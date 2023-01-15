Virat Kohli scores 74th career century: Wife Anushka Sharma is all smiles, posts THIS

IND vs SL: On Sunday (January 15), Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket. As the right-handed batter completed his ton, wife Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story out of joy. "What a guy," she wrote on her story. Notably, this was Virat's third century in his last four ODI matches. Team India finished at a mammoth total of 390 runs, courtesy of Virat Kohli's explosive knock of 166 off 110 balls.

Checkout her story here...

Recently, the couple's went viral on social media.The former India skipper set the tone for a perfect weekend as he posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Anushka at an undisclosed beach location on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Virat dropped the post of their beach vacation and captioned it with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Virat was shirtless, keeping the holiday vibes alive. Anushka wore a white beach dress and black shades. The couple was seen enjoying refreshments under the shade of a huge tree by the sea.

Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter Vamika`s second birthday on 11 January, 2023, at a beach location. It seems, Virat has shared the picture from that vacation. Anushka has recently surprised everyone with her cameo in `Qala`. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it`s become a huge talking point after the release.In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film `Chakda Xpress`. (With ANI inputs)