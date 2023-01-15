Virat Kohli scores 74th career century: Wife Anushka Sharma is all smiles, posts THIS
IND vs SL: Checkout Anushka Sharma's reaction as husband Virat Kohli scores his 74th international century for India
IND vs SL: On Sunday (January 15), Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket. As the right-handed batter completed his ton, wife Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story out of joy. "What a guy," she wrote on her story. Notably, this was Virat's third century in his last four ODI matches. Team India finished at a mammoth total of 390 runs, courtesy of Virat Kohli's explosive knock of 166 off 110 balls.
Checkout her story here...
Anushka Sharma's story for Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Mdb5l4JeAJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023
Recently, the couple's went viral on social media.The former India skipper set the tone for a perfect weekend as he posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Anushka at an undisclosed beach location on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Virat dropped the post of their beach vacation and captioned it with a heart emoji.
Virat Kohli Scores 46th ODI Century: From Sachin Tendulkar's to Ricky Ponting's, Top 5 records broken by 'Run-Machine' - In Pics
In the picture, Virat was shirtless, keeping the holiday vibes alive. Anushka wore a white beach dress and black shades. The couple was seen enjoying refreshments under the shade of a huge tree by the sea.
Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter Vamika`s second birthday on 11 January, 2023, at a beach location. It seems, Virat has shared the picture from that vacation. Anushka has recently surprised everyone with her cameo in `Qala`. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it`s become a huge talking point after the release.In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film `Chakda Xpress`. (With ANI inputs)
