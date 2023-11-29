Virat Kohli Set To Take Break From White-Ball Cricket, Likely To Make Comeback In IND vs SA Test Series: Report

After a phenomenal performance at the Cricket World Cup 2023, where Virat Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, the cricketing maestro has decided to take a break from white-ball cricket. Kohli's decision will see him sit out of India's upcoming tour of South Africa for T20 internationals and ODIs, but he is expected to return for the Test matches.

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source told Indian Express.

The World Cup Triumph

Virat Kohli's stellar performance at the World Cup, where he was rightfully awarded the player of the tournament, showcased his batting prowess. He not only equalled Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record but also surpassed it during a crucial match against New Zealand at the historic Wankhede Stadium.

The Break Decision

Sources reveal that Kohli has communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors, expressing his need for a break from white-ball cricket. The Indian skipper, currently on holiday in London, has been playing continuous cricket for the past few months and seeks to rejuvenate before the challenging Test series in South Africa.

Red-Ball Commitment

While Kohli opts for a hiatus from white-ball cricket, he remains committed to red-ball cricket. This means that he will be available for selection in the two Test matches scheduled during the South Africa tour, a decision that aligns with his strategy of managing workload and maintaining peak performance.

Past Breaks and Reflection

This isn't the first time Kohli has opted for a break to recharge both mentally and physically. Last year, after the tour of England, he refrained from participating in limited-over series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Reflecting on the importance of such breaks, Kohli acknowledged that it helped him avoid 'faking intensity' and emphasized the toll the constant cricketing schedule takes on players.

Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Status

While Virat Kohli takes a break, there is uncertainty regarding Rohit Sharma's availability for the white-ball formats. Rohit, who led the Indian team to 10 consecutive wins in the World Cup before the final defeat, is currently on a break in the United Kingdom. Discussions between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar, and Rohit will likely determine the future course of action.