Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed back to form with a fifty vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31). He took his time to get going but once set, started playing his shots in the match vs HK. Kohli's comeback was hailed by mny including his wife and bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. She has posted a story on his fifty with a 'Star' emoji. On Friday, Virat posted a picture of Anushka Sharma who is looking gorgeous in a black dress. Kohli wrote: 'My world' in the caption.

The picture has become an instant hit on internet. What's more interesting is that there is a special comment made by an Australian cricketer on that photo. That cricketer is none other than Australia's opening batter David Warner who wrote in comments: Lucky man mate.

Look at the post and Warner's comment below.

Warner was trolled by fans in the replies who said that Warner has more time in his hands than needed.

Take a look at him getting trolled.

Coming back to cricket, Virat will be back in action when India plays their Super 4 contest vs either Pakistan or Hong Kong on September 4.