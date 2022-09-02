Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir minces no words when he is speaking his mind. He does not believe in keeping his opinion to himself especially when it comes to Indian cricket. After India's win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022, he said that in-form Suryakumar Yadav should be batting at No 3 instead oif Virat Kohli. Gambhir said that Kohli should bat at No 4 as he can adjust having played the game for so many years. And Surya should bat at No 3 as he is the one in great form and India should make most of it. "I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be," said Gambhir.

One more video is going viral now in which Suryakumar, who was a find of Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders, surprised former Indian batter during the post-match show of Star Sports. Surya came from behind to surprise Gambhir as he was making an opinion on him. Gambhir then asked Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru: "Maine toh bol diya hai, isko bata do (Tell him what I just said). That you should be batting at No 3."

Jatin then said, "Usne bola he should be very flexible with the batting position (but he just said that he is flexible to bat anywhere)". Gambhir countered it by saying "woh usko majboori hai (He is helpless, he has to say this)".

Team India is likely to play Pakistan on September 4 (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan have yet not qualified for Super 4s. They need to beat Hong Kong on Friday night to qualify. India will be banking on Suryakumar Yadav's form to beat Pakistan again in that clash. SKY could not deliver the goods in the first game vs the arch-rivals and will be looking forward to this game.