Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Getting TROLLED For Low Score In WTC 2023 Final

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in the first innings of the World Test Championships (WTC 2023) final against Australia. He scored 14 before being dismissed by a brilliant Mitchell Starc delivery. That poor show with the bat did not go down well with the fans. On top of that, Kohli was seen eating while having a fun chat with Shubman Gill in the dressing room and that irked the fans even more. As a result, Kohli was roasted on Twitter, facing ire of the fans.

A day later, Kohli shared a Instagram Story in which he is allegedly taking a potshot at the trolls. He shared a quote which says, "You must develop the ability to be be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions."

Check out the post here:

Kohli was done in by Mitchell Starc in the 19th over of the innings. The ball shaped away after pitching and what led to Kohli's fall was the bounce on it. The India batter was surprised by the bounce and before he could check his shot, the ball had kissed the gloves and went behind the sticks. Kohli walked back in disappointment as the India fans present at The Oval got silenced.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was very critical of Kohli. He told Star Sports that the delivery that caused the fall of Kohli was not unplayable and that it was Kohli's wrong technique that got him out. Gavaskar said that Kohli plays on front foot most of the times and that may have been a reason for his wicket.

"You could have a look again, today because of the fact that there are only two bouncers per over, most batters are onto the front foot. This means they are not able to get onto the backfoot and give themselves the extra yard where you could have probably let the ball go by dropping your wrists. Yes, it was a tough delivery because he was so committed to the front foot that he was not able to withdraw his bat at the last moment. If he had been on the backfoot. It looked like an unplayable ball, but if he had been on the backfoot, he would have been able to drop his wrists," Gavaskar said.