Virat Kohli Silences Australian Fans With Mock Sandpaper Gesture At Sydney - Watch Video
Virat Kohli's mock 'sandpaper' gesture aimed at Australian fans during the fifth Test in Sydney grabbed headlines, adding fuel to the heated India-Australia rivalry. India, however, suffered a 3-1 series defeat.
AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli, back as India’s captain in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, made headlines on Day 3 of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an on-field gesture that sent social media buzzing. Kohli silenced a section of Australian fans with a mock 'sandpaper' banter, referencing the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.
The Incident
The controversy erupted after videos surfaced showing a piece of paper or cloth popping out of an Indian player's shoe, sparking allegations of improper conduct. Australian fans in the stands accused the Indian team of carrying sandpaper, drawing parallels to their own team’s past scandal. Kohli, known for his fiery personality and quick wit, gestured towards the crowd, signaling that such accusations were baseless and sarcastically implying that Indians don’t emulate Australians in such acts.
Virat Kohli Takes A Dig Famous Sandpaper Incident
India Out Of WTC 2025 Final Race After Defeat In Sydney
India’s aspirations of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final came to an end after a 3-1 series defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The loss in the fifth and final Test at Sydney marked the first time in a decade that India conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
A Heated Rivalry
Kohli’s gesture added another layer of intensity to an already charged contest, highlighting the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing giants.
India’s Decline In Form
India’s qualification hopes nosedived in the past three months, following six consecutive losses. This slide began with a shocking 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand in November, severely denting their chances for a third consecutive WTC final appearance.
