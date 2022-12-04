WATCH: Virat Kohli STUNNED by Litton Das' UNBELIEVABLE catch to dismiss him in 1st IND vs BAN ODI

Star India batter Virat Kohli was looking to settle in in the first ODI vs Bangladesh but a superb catch from Litton Das cut short his innings. It was a terrific catch that has gone viral as Litton dived to his right at cover position to take it. It was a superb delivery from Shakib Al Hasan, tempting Kohli to play on the up. He fell for it and middled it, but Litton was quite agile on his feet and aware about such an opportunity coming his way. He dived his jump beautifully and grabbed it with both the hands.

The fact that Litton caught it with a big stretch and using his both hands made it look even more beautiful.

Take a look below at Litton Das' catch and Kohli's priceless reaction:

Earlier in the match, BCCI updated the fans with the news of why Rishabh Pant was not picked in the playing 11 for Bangladesh match. BCCI tweeted that Pant had been sent home after medical team suggested the same. There is no update on his injury yet. It was quite a strange decision from the management as they did not give the wicketkeeping duties to Ishan Kishan but played KL Rahul who will be donning the keeper's hat too.

Rahul had a good outing in the match. Till the time of writing of this article, he had smashed a beautiful half-century. The Shere Bangla stadium pitch was tough to bat on from the ball number 1 as Virat, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan failed to make runs. They looked to play their shots but the ball was not coming on to the bat nicely. Rahul took his time and when he understood the pace of the ball, he started playing his shots. Rahul desperately needed runs after a dry spell during the T20 World Cup. His good form is great news for Team India.