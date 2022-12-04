IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant not DROPPED but RELEASED from ODI squad as Axar Patel unavailable, know reason here

Team India fans received a surprise from BCCI as soon as the toss happened in the first ODI between India and Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday morning. Rohit Sharma lost the toss and Bangladesh captain Litton Das asked India to bat first. Rohit the informed that KL Rahul would be keeping the wickets, which meant that Rishabh Pant was not playing. However, no explanation was given by Rohit as to why he was not played. Later, BCCI tweeted that Pant has been released from the squad after the consultation with the medical team. Axar Patel was also not available for selection, read the tweet.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," BCCI said on Twitter, informing about Pant and Axar's injuries.

Pant has had his struggled with the bat in the past. He had a sorry T20 World Cup and later had hard time in the T20Is and ODIs vs New Zealand in New Zealand. Pant, in an interview to Prime Video, had said that he does not think he is not making runs in white ball cricket and that he still has age to catch up on lost opportunities. Pant gets constantly trolled for taking place of Sanju Samson in the playing 11. Especially the Samson fans feel that Pant gets a lot of biased selections in the playing 11.

As far as Pant's injury is concerned, there is no update on it as yet. What we know is that something is not right with him. And the medical team has decided to send him back home. No to forget, even Axar Patel is unfit and hopefully will get better before the second ODI.