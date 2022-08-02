There has been a lot of talk on Virat Kohli's form, or the lack of it recently. Once a run machine for India, Kohli has been struggling for runs in international cricket as well as IPL. He had a very poor outing in IPL followed by a dry run on India's tour of England, where he failed continuously. Kohli then took a long break, not featuring in India's ODI an T20 squads vs West Indies. Experts believed that the former Indian captain would be back in India colours for the Zimbabwe series but it was not to be as Kohli was not name in the squad for the series.

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria feels that BCCI should have had asked Kohli to play in the Zimbabwe series so that he could come back in form before Asia Cup. "Virat Kohli should have played in this series. Does BCCI think that he should only feature in major tournaments? But if he fails there, then once again there would be talks about his lack of form. I think that is an injustice for Virat Kohli," Kaneria said.

The Ex Pakistan spinner went on to say that he feels Kohli could be dropped for Asia Cup as well now as he has not been given a chance to come back in form.

"You have to be very clear with how you want to handle him. While he was rested for the entire West Indies tour, he surely should have been there for the Zimbabwe series. He could have found his form in the 50-over games and then played the Asia Cup. But it seems now that he might be dropped for the Asia Cup as well," the ex-Pakistan cricketer said.

The Asia Cup begins on August 27 in UAE and will be held till September 11. India are defending champions in the competition. The squad for Asia Cup is yet to be announced.