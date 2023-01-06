topStoriesenglish
Virat Kohli to feature in RAP song with DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi - Watch

With Virat Kohli dancing along, Divine and Jonita deliver hard-hitting lines in this new song that shows how making brave decisions can have an impact.

As former India captain Virat Kohli will feature in the rap song "Naya Sher" by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi, he claimed that he has never been afraid to take risks. For Royal Challenge, Virat Kohli will appear in a rap song. With Virat Kohli dancing along, Divine and Jonita deliver hard-hitting lines in this new song that shows how making brave decisions can have an impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said: "I've always been a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am."

He added: "The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai."

