In a dramatic turn of events during the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, Virat Kohli found himself in the midst of controversy after an on-field altercation with teenage debutant Sam Konstas. The incident, which occurred on the opening day of the test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has raised questions about whether the former Indian captain could face a ban. Here's a closer look at what transpired and the implications of the clash, with insights into the potential ICC sanction.

An exchange between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas.



The Clash: What Happened Between Kohli and Konstas?

The fiery encounter occurred during a break between overs when Sam Konstas, who was making his Test debut, was walking back to his position at the crease alongside Usman Khawaja. As the pair exchanged ends, Kohli, appearing determined to assert his presence, deliberately bumped into the young Australian opener.

The incident immediately caught the attention of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who was commentating on the match. Ponting was clear in his assessment, suggesting that Kohli had intentionally walked into Konstas, stating, "Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation." Replays appeared to confirm Ponting’s observation, as Kohli seemed to steer his path toward Konstas, who was adjusting his gloves at the time.

The Rising Tension: Kohli vs. Konstas

Konstas, who had already been making waves with a quick-fire 60 on his Test debut, was undeterred by the altercation. Known for his aggressive approach, the young batter had been taking the fight to India’s pace attack, targeting the world’s No. 1 bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. His fearless attitude seemed to get under the skin of the Indian team, with pacer Mohammed Siraj also having words with the debutant earlier in the innings.

Immediately after the collision, Konstas turned in surprise, while Kohli appeared to challenge the young batter. The tension was palpable, but cooler heads prevailed as Khawaja stepped in to defuse the situation, placing a reassuring arm around Kohli. Umpires intervened, and the game continued, but the clash left an air of unease hanging over the match.

What Does the ICC Rulebook Say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws, any form of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" is considered a Level 2 offence under the category of Unacceptable Conduct. This includes situations where a player intentionally makes contact with another player or umpire.

The on-field umpires are required to report any potential breach of conduct to the match referee, who will then make a final determination. If Kohli’s actions are deemed to have been deliberate, he could face a range of sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC). These penalties can include demerit points, fines, or even a suspension.

Potential Consequences: What Are the Penalties?

Level 2 offences carry significant consequences, with penalties ranging from a fine of 50% to 100% of the match fee or suspension points for three demerit points, up to a suspension for one Test or two limited-overs matches for four demerit points. Given Kohli’s clean disciplinary record since 2019, the sanction could be severe if the incident is deemed intentional. However, if the match referee assigns three demerit points, Kohli would face a fine or suspension for the Sydney Test, which begins on January 3.

It’s worth noting that previous incidents, such as Kagiso Rabada’s clash with Steve Smith in 2018, show that demerit points can be appealed, and penalties may be reduced. Rabada’s sanction was overturned on appeal, and a similar outcome could be in the cards for Kohli, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Expert Opinion: Will Kohli Be Suspended?

While the clash between Kohli and Konstas was undeniably heated, former umpire Simon Taufel believes that the incident is unlikely to result in a lengthy suspension. "It’s something out of nothing," Taufel remarked, suggesting that both players were caught up in the moment, with adrenaline running high. Taufel’s prediction is that the incident might be overlooked, with a mild reprimand or a fine being the most likely outcome.

Kohli’s Frustration: A Growing Theme

This on-field incident is the latest in a series of fiery moments for Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Just days before the Boxing Day Test, Kohli had expressed frustration with local media when they filmed his family at the airport. On the field, his volatile temperament has been evident, as he struggles to find his best form. Despite an unbeaten 100 in the first Test, Kohli has failed to build on that success, with his scores in subsequent matches limited to just single digits.

As India enters the crucial third Test of the series, which is delicately poised at 1-1, Kohli will need to channel his energy into performance, not controversy. Whether or not the ICC sanctions him for his altercation with Konstas, the focus will undoubtedly shift back to the cricketing battle at hand, with both teams gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling contest at the MCG.