हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore after the conclusion of the ongoing season in UAE.

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Days after stepping down from captaincy duties in the T20I format, Virat Kohli will give up the leadership role in the Indian Premier League as well. The 32-year-old will step down as the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore after the conclusion of the ongoing season in UAE.

More to follow...

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliIPL 2021
Next
Story

IPL 2021 CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma rested due to knee niggle

Must Watch

PT32M38S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu wishes to become Punjab CM