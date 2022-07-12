Injured or Dropped: Virat Kohli trolled by England's Barmy Army - Check Tweet

Former India captain Virat Kohli did not feature in the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday as he suffered a groin injury during the third and final T20I of the series on Sunday. At the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that Virat had a groin injury and thus the BCCI medical team is monitoring his injury. Yet England cricket teams fan group Barmy Army took a dig at Virat Kohli. They went on to say that Virat was not injured but dropped from the ODI playing XI for the first match.

The official Twitter handle of the Barmy Army posted a photo of Dictionary meaning of dropped with an edit calling it 'A mild groin strain'.

Earlier during the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "Kohli is not playing this game, he had a groin niggle and we are monitoring him. Shreyas will bat at 3."

During the fifth Test against England, Virat was trolled by England Cricket's official Twitter handle where his pick with Jonny Bairstow was shared. England's official Twitter handle, England Cricket posted two photos of Virat where the Indian can be seen shushing English wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd innings of the match while in the second photo Virat can be seen hugging Jonny after losing the match.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI, Jasprit Bumrah's career-best show with the ball (6/19) followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India thrash England by 10 wickets in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Kennington Oval, here on Tuesday.

Bumrah's sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs The 28-year-old with his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.