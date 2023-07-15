trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635671
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI VS BABAR AZAM

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: 'His Technique Much Efficient Than Kohli...,' Says Former Pakistan Bowler For Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistan bowler opined that Babar Azam's technique is much more efficient than Virat Kohli's batting technique.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: 'His Technique Much Efficient Than Kohli...,' Says Former Pakistan Bowler For Pakistan Captain

The two most effective batters in international cricket are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The two are frequently contrasted, and opinions differ. Naved-ul-Hasan, a former Pakistani pacer, is the most recent cricketer to comment on the rivalry.

When asked about who he thinks has the batter technique, Naved said, "Babar Azam is more technically sound than Virat Kohli. He is always in form, but I can’t say the same thing about Kohli. He took 1 year to score a fifty."

He opined that Babar Azam's technique is much more efficient than Virat Kohli's batting technique. (Yuvraj Singh To Yashpal Sharma: Unsung Heroes From India’s 1983 And 2011 WC Triumph - In Pics)

cre Trending Stories

When asked to name who he would have dismissed easily, the former Pakistan player again took Kohli’s name.

"I would have easily gotten rid of Virat Kohli if I was in a rhythm. I would have bowled outswinger to get him caught in the slip cordon," he added.

Watch the video here:

Babar Azam is a massively popular cricketer in his country and he is seen as someone who may finish as potentially the greatest batter from Pakistan. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels Babar is still a work in progress as far as his status as GOAT is concerned.

Afridi also said that Babar, despite his world class status, is still not in the same league of match-winners like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. One of the major reasons is that Babar is still unable to win as many games for Pakistan as Kohli and De Villiers did when they were at the top of their game.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule was revealed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month and the hype for the India vs Pakistan has already started to build. The arch-rivals play each other on October 15 at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded