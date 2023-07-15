Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: 'His Technique Much Efficient Than Kohli...,' Says Former Pakistan Bowler For Pakistan Captain

The two most effective batters in international cricket are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The two are frequently contrasted, and opinions differ. Naved-ul-Hasan, a former Pakistani pacer, is the most recent cricketer to comment on the rivalry.

When asked about who he thinks has the batter technique, Naved said, "Babar Azam is more technically sound than Virat Kohli. He is always in form, but I can’t say the same thing about Kohli. He took 1 year to score a fifty."

He opined that Babar Azam's technique is much more efficient than Virat Kohli's batting technique.



When asked to name who he would have dismissed easily, the former Pakistan player again took Kohli’s name.

"I would have easily gotten rid of Virat Kohli if I was in a rhythm. I would have bowled outswinger to get him caught in the slip cordon," he added.

He also believes he could get Virat Kohli out easily, he would get him out caught behind or in the slips. pic.twitter.com/ISt5xuwG8H — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 14, 2023

Babar Azam is a massively popular cricketer in his country and he is seen as someone who may finish as potentially the greatest batter from Pakistan. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels Babar is still a work in progress as far as his status as GOAT is concerned.

Afridi also said that Babar, despite his world class status, is still not in the same league of match-winners like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. One of the major reasons is that Babar is still unable to win as many games for Pakistan as Kohli and De Villiers did when they were at the top of their game.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule was revealed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month and the hype for the India vs Pakistan has already started to build. The arch-rivals play each other on October 15 at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.