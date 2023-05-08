Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam: Pakistan Skipper Becomes Batter With Most Runs After 100th ODI, Check List HERE

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed the record of former South African batter Hashim Amla by becoming the batter to score the most runs in ODI after 100 games. Babar is the only batter to score more than 5,000 runs after 100 ODI matches. Although he was dismissed for just 1 in his 100th ODI match, which was also the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Sunday, Babar strolled past Amla’s record.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is nowhere close to Babar’s record, in terms of runs scored after 100 ODIs. While Babar has 5,089 runs at an average of 59.17 in 100 ODIs, Kohli only had 4,107 runs after 100 ODIs at an average of 48.89.

Overall Kohli now has 12,898 runs in 274 ODI matches at an average of 57.32 with 46 centuries and 65 fifties to his name. While Babar has 5,089 runs in 100 ODIs with 18 hundreds and 26 fifties to his name.

Amla is the batter with second-most number of runs after 100 ODIs with 4,808 runs at an average of 53.42 while Shikhar Dhawan is third on the list with 4,309 runs at an average of 46.1. Babar the ended the five-match ODI series against New Zealand as Pakistan’s second-highest run-getter behind opener Fakhar Zaman.

While Fakhar managed 363 runs in five ODI with 2 centuries and a top-score of 180 not out, Babar scored 276 runs with one hundred and two fifties at an average of 55.2.

Here is a list of batters with most runs after 100 ODIs…

1. Babar Azam – 5,089 runs

2. Hashim Amla – 4,808 runs

3. Shikhar Dhawan – 4,309 runs

4. David Warner – 4,217 runs

5. Shai Hope – 4,193 runs

6. Gordon Greenidge – 4,177 runs

7. Joe Root – 4,164 runs

8. Vivian Richards – 4,146 runs

9. Virat Kohli – 4,107

Although Pakistan ended up losing the fifth and final ODI, the hosts won the five-match series 4-1. Skipper Babar was pleased by the overall team effort to win the series.

“Overall, the series was good, there were good performances. There were many positives, we were able to check our bench strength and we tried different combinations to get to know where our one-day team stands. We were having an issue with the middle order and were lacking there but we got some options now,” Babar said after the match on Sunday.