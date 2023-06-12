Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir: LSG Mentor Opens Up On Fight With RCB Batter, Says THIS About Relationship With MS Dhoni

One of the biggest talking points of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season was the off-field clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir. Both former Team India and Delhi Ranji teammates were fined 100 per cent of their match fees after their explosive spat.

The incident occurred after RCB defeated LSG in a low-scoring IPL 2023 match in Lucknow during which some words were spoken between Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. After the end of the match, Afghanistan pacer Naveen refused to shake the hands with Kohli and walked away.

A few moment later Gambhir pulled LSG all-rounder from Kyle Mayers away from Kohli when they two were having a conversation. This left to a huge confrontation between Kohli and Gambhir and players from both sides including LSG skipper KL Rahul had to get involved to break up the fight.

Now in an interview with News18 channel, Gambhir opened up on his fight with Kohli and relationship with former India skipper MS Dhoni.

“See normally I don’t explain my relationships,” Gambhir told News18 channel. “This question has been asked to me regarding MS Dhoni too – How is my relation with MS Dhoni? I share the same relation with MS Dhoni as it’s with Virat Kohli.”

“My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or any other player isn’t personal. My fight is limited to the field. We both want to win. And it should stay on the field,” the former India opener added.

WATCH fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir HERE...

Gambhir went on to add that it’s not the first time that he has had fights on the cricket field. “Look, I have had many fights on cricket fields. It’s not like I never fought. I have always ensured to let those fights and arguments stay at the cricket field only,” the LSG mentor added.

“The argument was between two people and it should stay within the cricket field and not outside it. A lot of people said many things. A lot of people demanded an interview for TRPs like they asked me to clarify. The thing that has happened between two people doesn’t need to be clarified,” Gambhir added.