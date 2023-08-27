No Virat Kohli Vs Naveen-Ul-Haq In Asia Cup 2023 As Afghanistan Do Not Select Pacer, Check Full Squad

In the wake of the intense altercation between Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants' pacer, Naveen-Ul-Haq in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023), cricket enthusiasts across the globe had been eagerly anticipating a showdown between these two titans in the Asia Cup 2023. Regrettably, this highly anticipated clash will not materialize, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board has opted not to include the right-arm pacer in their roster for the upcoming multi-nation tournament.

Afghanistan has recently unveiled their 17-member squad for the impending Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 17. This squad exhibits a few alterations compared to the team that participated in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Notably, players such as Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal, and Wafadar Momand failed to secure spots in the squad for this prestigious continental championship, set to unfold in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Omarzai's absence stems from an unfortunate side strain injury, while the likes of Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are making triumphant returns. Karim Janat, despite last featuring in an ODI back in 2017, boasts substantial T20I experience, with 37 wickets to his name at an impressive average of 26.81. Najibullah Zadran's comeback bolsters Afghanistan's middle-order batting, bringing with him 2013 ODI runs at an average of 30.04. Additionally, Sharafuddin Ashraf provides a valuable all-round option to the squad.

The remainder of the squad comprises players who participated in the Pakistan ODIs, with a number of seasoned campaigners. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are entrusted with opening the innings, while Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Najibullah are anticipated to shoulder responsibilities in the middle order.

Afghanistan's spin bowling arsenal includes the formidable trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad, complemented by the talents of Mujeeb ur Rahman. Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm pacer, will spearhead the pace attack, receiving support from the likes of Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, and Mohammad Saleem.

Afghanistan's campaign in the Asia Cup will commence with a clash against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh on Sunday, September 3, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating tournament with these talented squads set to battle it out on the field.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi