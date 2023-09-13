As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan has unveiled its squad with some exciting changes compared to its Asia Cup 2023 lineup. Led by the experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan squad boasts a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents. Let's delve into the new additions and alterations that make Afghanistan a team to watch in the upcoming World Cup.

Presenting before you the AfghanAtalan squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 13, 2023

Notable Changes

One of the most significant changes in Afghanistan's World Cup squad is the inclusion of Naveen-ul-Haq, a name that cricket enthusiasts will remember from his fiery encounter with Virat Kohli during IPL 2023. Naveen's addition adds an extra dimension to Afghanistan's bowling attack and sets the stage for some exciting duels on the world stage.

The Naveen-ul-Haq vs. Virat Kohli Feud

Naveen-ul-Haq's tiff with Virat Kohli grabbed headlines during IPL 2023. In an interview with BBC Pashto, Naveen shed light on the incident, asserting that Kohli initiated the altercation by grabbing his hand forcefully after the match. This revelation has reignited the debate surrounding the heated exchange between the two players. Despite fines imposed on both, Naveen stands firm on his stance that he was not the instigator.

Afghanistan's Bowling Arsenal

With Naveen-ul-Haq now part of the ODI World Cup squad, Afghanistan's bowling arsenal gains a formidable weapon. Alongside the spin wizardry of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen's pace and aggression will provide Afghanistan with additional firepower to trouble opposition batsmen. This trio could be the key to Afghanistan's success in the tournament.

Batting Prowess and Captaincy

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the skipper, leads from the front as a reliable batsman and a calming presence in the squad. He is complemented by the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rahmat Shah, forming a batting lineup capable of posting competitive totals. The captain's experience will be crucial in guiding the team through pressure situations.

All-round Brilliance

Afghanistan boasts an array of all-rounders, with Mohammad Nabi being the standout performer. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds depth to the squad. Alongside him, Najibullah Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai provide further options, making Afghanistan a well-balanced unit.

Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 squad promises an exciting blend of youth and experience, with the inclusion of Naveen-ul-Haq adding an extra layer of intrigue. As the tournament approaches, fans can expect thrilling clashes on the field, with Afghanistan eager to make their mark on the global stage. The Naveen-Kohli saga from IPL 2023 adds an interesting subplot to the tournament, and cricket enthusiasts will be keenly watching how these events unfold. Afghanistan's squad announcement signals their intent to compete fiercely in the quest for cricketing glory.

Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi(C) Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK) Ibrahim Zadran Riaz Hassan Rahmat Shah Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil Azmatullah Omarzai Rashid Khan A Rahman Mujeeb Ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi Reserve Players Gulbadin Naib Sharafudin Ashraf Farid Ahmad Malik