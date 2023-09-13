Food Delivery App Trolls Naveen-ul-Haq On Social Media, Says THIS On World Cup Clash With Virat Kohli

The cricketing universe is bracing itself for an epic clash that promises to surpass the intensity of any India vs. Pakistan showdown. Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, whose rivalry was sparked during IPL 2023, are set to reignite their feud on the grand stage of the ICC World Cup 2023. While the Asia Cup remained relatively calm due to Naveen's absence from the squad, Afghanistan's recent revelation of their 15-member World Cup squad has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world and revived this fierce competition.

Swiggy's Playful Tweet

Can't wait to see Cheeku make mango shake on Oct 11 _ https://t.co/kRpG09lBgr — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 13, 2023

Amidst the excitement surrounding Naveen Ul Haq's comeback to the ODI World Cup 2023 Squad of Afghanistan, the renowned food delivery app, Swiggy, added a playful twist to the anticipation. In a lighthearted tweet, Swiggy exclaimed, "Can't wait to see Cheeku make mango shake on Oct 11." This cheeky reference to Virat Kohli, fondly nicknamed "Cheeku," hints at the upcoming showdown on October 11th between Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq. It's a tweet that perfectly captures the buzz and anticipation surrounding this intense clash, mixing cricketing excitement with a dash of humor. Cricket fans worldwide are now eagerly counting down the days until the thrilling encounter in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Naveen's Rollercoaster Journey

Naveen-ul-Haq's journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride in recent times. Initially left out of the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, Naveen took to social media to express his disappointment cryptically. Luckily, the absence of Afghanistan in India's group spared the cricketing world from witnessing another fiery face-off between Naveen and Virat Kohli. However, fate had different plans. On September 13th, Afghanistan unveiled their World Cup 2023 squad, featuring Naveen Ul Haq, once again setting the stage for a fiery encounter between these two cricketing giants.

The Sparks That Ignited the Fire

The feud between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq began during IPL 2023 when the RCB skipper and LSG's pacer engaged in a war of words on the field. The altercation escalated to a point where other players had to intervene. Even after the match, the two continued their verbal jabs on social media. Naveen defended himself, stating that he had refrained from sledging and hadn't initiated the spat. This incident left cricket fans eager to witness a rematch, and the ICC World Cup 2023 is about to grant their wish.

Naveen's Return to the Afghan Squad

Naveen Ul Haq's return to the Afghanistan ODI squad after a two-year absence for the World Cup in India is a testament to his skills and determination. His inclusion comes at the expense of senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who had a good showing in the Asia Cup. Azmatullah Omarzai, returning from injury, adds depth to the squad. Naveen, with only seven ODIs under his belt, holds the potential to be a game-changer in Indian conditions. This surprise comeback has raised eyebrows and generated excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Afghanistan's World Cup Squad

The Afghanistan World Cup squad boasts a mix of talent and experience. Hashmatullah Shahidi leads the team, while explosive talents like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman add firepower to their lineup. Naveen Ul Haq's return adds depth to their bowling attack and promises to be a pivotal factor in their World Cup campaign.

Fan's Reactions

Cricket fans worldwide have been buzzing with excitement and mixed emotions as Afghanistan announced Naveen Ul Haq's comeback to their World Cup 2023 squad. Some couldn't resist adding a touch of humor to their reactions, while others expressed their anticipation for Naveen's performance on the big stage. The decision to include Naveen Ul Haq has resonated positively with a section of fans who believe he can excel in Indian conditions. The prospect of witnessing his face-off against the likes of Virat Kohli has generated enthusiasm among cricket enthusiasts, setting the stage for an electrifying World Cup showdown. As the cricketing world gears up for this monumental clash, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq on October 11th, as they take center stage in what promises to be a showdown for the ages. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic rivalry and the ICC World Cup 2023!