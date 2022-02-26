हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Alia Bhatt trolled for REVEALING her favourite cricketer, fans say ‘kuch bhi bol rhi hai’ – WATCH

Netizens trolled Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt for giving a diplomatic answer when asked to pick between Kohli and Rohit.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Alia Bhatt trolled for REVEALING her favourite cricketer, fans say ‘kuch bhi bol rhi hai’ – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

It is no secret that ace India batter Virat Kohli and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest cricketers of the modern era and their contribution to Indian cricket speaks for themselves. While Kohli, who has often been termed as ‘run machine’, has a plethora of records to his name, ‘hitman’ Rohit has been a run-scorer across formats and stamped his authority in the game of cricket with his consistent performances.

Notably, the duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. But, the fans of Kohli and Rohit are not always in a friendly mode as they are often seen debating over who is the best amongst the two batters.

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for giving a diplomatic answer when asked about her favourite cricketer as she chose both Kohli and Rohit.

"Rohit current, Virat all-time favourite," Alia said in an interview when asked to pick one between the two.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, netizens were irked by Alia’s diplomatic answer and they trolled the actress for her knowledge about cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Interestingly, Alia also said that if she woke up as Kohli, she would like to take a break as the prolific batter has been working really hard for a long. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that if she woke up as Rohit then she won’t take a break given the fact that the opener has recently been named India’s all-format captain and would like to inspire his teammates to give their best on the field.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaVirat KohliRohit SharmaAlia Bhatt
Next
Story

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in last-over thriller to set up final against Multan Sultans - WATCH

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia