Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Alia Bhatt trolled for REVEALING her favourite cricketer, fans say ‘kuch bhi bol rhi hai’ – WATCH

It is no secret that ace India batter Virat Kohli and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest cricketers of the modern era and their contribution to Indian cricket speaks for themselves. While Kohli, who has often been termed as ‘run machine’, has a plethora of records to his name, ‘hitman’ Rohit has been a run-scorer across formats and stamped his authority in the game of cricket with his consistent performances.

Notably, the duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. But, the fans of Kohli and Rohit are not always in a friendly mode as they are often seen debating over who is the best amongst the two batters.

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for giving a diplomatic answer when asked about her favourite cricketer as she chose both Kohli and Rohit.

"Rohit current, Virat all-time favourite," Alia said in an interview when asked to pick one between the two.

Here’s the video:

Alia Bhatt's current favourite is Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli is... #AliaBhatt #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/CxU5uRMfGx — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens were irked by Alia’s diplomatic answer and they trolled the actress for her knowledge about cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

How she can say that Virat is all time fav.and Rohit currently. What does it mean ? Tell her @imVkohli is still playing and he is the king . Mtlb kux bhi bol rhi h — Sahil Rawat (@SahilRa63849618) February 24, 2022

Cricket specialist... — Akashverma (@ro_fan_akash45) February 23, 2022

Diplomatic answer at its best — Harshal (@Harshiiiiiiii11) February 24, 2022

Nothing just Alia following current affairs — (@cricfreak07) February 23, 2022

Interestingly, Alia also said that if she woke up as Kohli, she would like to take a break as the prolific batter has been working really hard for a long. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that if she woke up as Rohit then she won’t take a break given the fact that the opener has recently been named India’s all-format captain and would like to inspire his teammates to give their best on the field.