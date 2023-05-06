'Kohli Scoring Century Against Delhi Capitals Will Be Great Tribute To Dada', S Sreesanth Adds Fuel To Contraversy Ahead Of DC vs RCB Clash

On Saturday evening, all eyes will be on the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RCB is currently ranked fifth while DC is in tenth place. Both teams come into the contest after winning their previous matches in low-scoring affairs, with RCB defending 126 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and DC outsmarting Gujarat Titans by 5 runs after setting a target of 130.

The local hero, Virat Kohli, will take the field at his home ground against the likes of Ishan Sharma and Anrich Nortje, exciting fans at the stadium. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former India pacer S Sreesanth made a huge statement, leaving fans in a frenzy.

In an interview with Star Sports network, Sreesanth highlighted three interesting aspects of the upcoming game. First, he noted that it's going to be a thriller to watch given the results of previous encounters between RCB and DC. Second, he expressed his excitement to watch Nortje run in hard and make the RCB batters dance to his tunes.

Sreesanth's final point, however, drew the maximum attention on social media. He expressed his desire to see Kohli smash a hundred at his home ground, which would be a tribute to Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket operations at DC. According to reports, Kohli and Ganguly share a cold relationship ever since the latter was sacked as the Indian captain in the ODIs.

"The third point is pretty interesting. I would love to see Virat scoring a hundred. It would be a great tribute to Dada. Virat, just go out there and express yourself and win this for RCB," Sreesanth concluded.

When Delhi faced RCB in Bengaluru the last time, there was a moment when Kohli took a catch to dismiss Aman Hakim Khan and gave a death stare to Ganguly, who was seated at the dugout on his way back to his fielding position near the boundary rope. The video of the incident went viral on social media, and now, Sreesanth's statement has triggered netizens once again.

A victory tonight is likely to take RCB into the top four. If DC emerges victorious, they will claim the 9th spot with 8 points. Sreesanth's statement has raised fans' expectations, and the match is bound to be an exciting one to watch.