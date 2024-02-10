Breaking: Virat Kohli Withdraws From India vs England Test Series

Former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, has taken the decision to withdraw from the remaining three Tests of the ongoing series against England according to Indian Express. This unexpected move comes amidst crucial moments in the series, leaving fans and analysts puzzled over its implications. In its press release, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed, “The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.”

Personal Priorities Over Cricket

Having flown out from South Africa in the midst of the series against the Proteas, Kohli cited personal reasons for his withdrawal, signaling a departure from his usual commitment to representing the nation on the cricket field. Despite his dedication to the sport, Kohli emphasized the need to prioritize personal situations that demand his immediate attention, a sentiment echoed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the senior national selection committee.

A First for Kohli

Kohli's decision marks the first instance in his illustrious career where he won't be part of a home series, underscoring the gravity of the circumstances prompting his withdrawal. With the series finely poised at 1-1 after India's resolute performance in Vizag, the selectors initially refrained from making significant changes to the winning combination.

Injury Woes: Shreyas Iyer Out

Adding to India's woes, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the next three Tests due to injury concerns. Complaints of stiffness in the back and groin pain during play have sidelined Iyer, with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru tasked with monitoring his recovery progress.

Reinforcements and Adjustments

In the wake of these setbacks, the Indian team management has made crucial decisions to bolster the squad. The return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both declared fit after missing the second Test, injects much-needed balance into the side. Moreover, the inclusion of Akash Deep, alongside the management's decision to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload effectively, aims to maintain the team's competitive edge.