Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's absence an opportunity for youngsters, says India coach Ravi Shastri ahead of Australia series

India skipper Virat Kohli had been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI. He would be returning home after the first Test against Australia, for the birth of his first child with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli&#039;s absence an opportunity for youngsters, says India coach Ravi Shastri ahead of Australia series
File Photo

Sydney: Captain Virat Kohli will be missed after India's first Test against Australia in their upcoming tour Down Under but it is also an opportunity for younger players in the team, according to head coach Ravi Shastri.

Kohli will be playing in the series-opening pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval starting December 17 but will return to India after that for the birth of his first child.

"I think it's the right decision he's taking," Shastri said on ABC Sport. "These moments don't come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he's going back, and I think he'll be happier for that."

"If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there's no doubt in absolutely anyone's mind that he's the driving force and the man behind it (India's success). So he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are lot of young guys in the side and it's an opportunity for them."

Virat KohliRavi Shastriindian cricket teamAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
