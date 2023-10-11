In a cricket match that had fans on the edge of their seats, Virat Kohli, India's cricket sensation, brought a unique twist to the game. As the ICC World Cup 2023 match unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kohli unleashed his hidden talent - dancing! The star cricketer's electrifying dance moves set the stadium on fire, leaving the crowd in awe.

King Virat Kohli entertaining the crowd in his own den Delhi #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/59tzBTs4Nk — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) October 11, 2023

A Homecoming Dance

Playing in front of his home crowd, Virat Kohli took the opportunity to connect with his fans. While fielding at the boundary, Kohli couldn't resist the urge to entertain the Delhi spectators. As the music reverberated through the stadium, Kohli's smooth and rhythmic dancing moves got the crowd roaring with excitement.

Cheers and Chants for Kohli

Before the match even began, the Delhi crowd showed their immense love for Kohli by chanting "Kohli... Kohli." This vocal support was directed at Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq, with whom Kohli had a fiery altercation during the IPL 2023 clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cricket Action Unfolds

On the cricketing front, Team India displayed their prowess by managing to contain Afghanistan's run-scoring with three crucial wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur picked up a wicket each, putting Afghanistan on the back foot after a promising start. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai are now at the crease, hoping to steer Afghanistan back into the game.

Earlier, Afghanistan's skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi, won the toss and opted to bat. With a strong Indian lineup, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and, of course, Virat Kohli, expectations are high for a spectacular showdown.

Kohli's Crucial Role

Virat Kohli's dance moves not only thrilled the crowd but also served as a testament to his versatility and charisma. His recent exploits on the field, including scoring 85 runs in the previous match to secure victory for his team, have solidified his status as a cricketing icon. As Kohli dances his way into the hearts of fans and records, he inches closer to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in ODIs.

Kohli's Quest for Record-Breaking Centuries

Virat Kohli's pursuit of cricketing history has reached an exciting climax. With 47 centuries to his name, he stands just three tons away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. The cricketing legend Ricky Ponting believes that Kohli has what it takes to equal or even break this remarkable record during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ponting is confident in Kohli's abilities and work ethic, expressing that India's star batter's hunger for success will drive him to reach this incredible milestone. The cricketing world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama of Kohli's quest for greatness.