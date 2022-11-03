T20 World Cup Group 2 Points Table: Pakistan can still qualify for semifinals after beating SA, India now must win vs ZIM

Babar Azam's Pakistan have done themselves a huge favour by beating South Africa in their second-last clash of the group stage of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3). Pak beat SA by 33 runs on DLS method to stay alive in the tournament. Pakistan powered to a special win over Proteas men thanks to an all-round effort by the Men in Green. It was the combined effort of Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan with the bat that saw them post a mammoth 185 for 9 in 20 overs. Later, their bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, stepped up and ensured that despite the rain, Pakistan had the match in their hand.

With Pakistan's win, the Group 2 has now intensified. India are on 6 points with one match to go against Zimbabwe. South Africa have five points with one match to go vs Netherlands. Pakistan have 4 points with 1 match to go vs Bangladesh. Bangladesh have points too but their NRR is in negative. It has become a three-way contest to qualify for semi-finals. Pakistan have the least of chances among all 3.

India must win vs Zimbabwe to qualify easily. If they somehow lose and Pakistan beat Bangladesh and South Africa beat Netherlands, India will be knocked out. As in that case, SA will have 7 points and Pakistan will have better NRR than India with same points (6). That is the only way now for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan team and the fans will be cheering for Zimbabwe in the game against India. Not to forget, Pakistan play Bangladesh in the 2nd match on Sunday (November 6). India's match is after their clash. So India will know what they need to do. They will of course look to win against Zimbabwe. But if Bangladesh beat Pakistan, they will be able to take a sigh of relief. Bangladesh's NRR is not expected to take a big jump to match India's.