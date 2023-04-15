Virat Kohli's Form Key To RCB's Success In IPL 2023, Says Ex-India Batter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to bounce back in IPL 2023 after suffering defeats in two consecutive games. The loss to Lucknow Super Giants must hurt them them most as they lost despite putting up over 200 on the board. The Bangalore-based franchise will bank on its most reliable player Virat Kohli to come good against Delhi Capitals (DC) and takde the side to winning ways. India great Sunil Gavaskar feels if RCB are to win, Kohli needs to fire. Virat has scored 164 runs in 3 games and should bat well on Saturday afternoon against DC bowlers as the wicket in Bengaluru has runs in it.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Sunil Gavaskar said, "This year RCB's claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat."

RCB are currently at seventh spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table and would look to beat the bottom-placed DC today at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. DC, at the same time, have a lot to worry upon.

Delhi Capitals' batting has been a weak link in the ongoing IPL 2023 as a captain David Warner's side is winless in four games. Warner - who is being criticised for his strike rate in the tournament - has been the lone warrior with the bat for the Delhi franchise.



Former India pacer S Sreesanth has backed the senior Australia cricketer to do well with the bat and silence his critics. Sreesanth said, "The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He's a typical Aussie, who's always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I've enjoyed bowling to him as he's been one of the toughest batters to bowl to."