Virat Kohli's ‘no-look six’ off Shardul Thakur lands out of Sharjah Stadium during CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 clash, video goes viral - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli found his mojo back in the ongoing IPL 2021 as he smashed 53 runs off 41 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (September 24). However, it was Kohli’s 'no-look six' which made headlines.

In the fifth over of the match, CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur bowled a full-length delivery which fell into the arc of Kohli, who used his bottom hand to smashed an 82-metre six and didn’t even bother looking at it as the ball went out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Talking about the superb shot by Kohli, Simon Doull, who was on air, said, “I don’t even need to look, I heard the sound.” Sunil Gavaskar further added, “that’s the sound which the bowlers hear in their nightmares. That is some sound. What a shot! And it has gone sweetly from the bat.”

Here’s the video of Kohli’s no-look six:

Notably, the game saw Kohli's return to form after previously getting out cheaply during RCB’s previous outing against KKR. The RCB skipper scored a half-century with the help of 6 fours and the no-look six.

Talking about the match, Devdutt Padikkal (70) and Kohli (53) gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a rollicking start to reach 90 for no loss in first ten overs. But Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo staged a comeback to restrict Bangalore to 156/6 in 20 overs.

Later, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order delivered after Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided a fantastic start with the bat as the team in yellow chased the target of 156 in 18.1 overs, defeating RCB by 6 wickets to go on top of the points table.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Banglore (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Dwayne Bravo 3-24, Shardul Thakur 2-29) vs Chennai Super Kings (Ruturaj Gaikwad 38, Ambati Rayudu 32; Harshal Patel 2-25, Yuzvendra Chahal 1-26)