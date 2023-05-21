Virat Kohli's RCB Can Meet Gautam Gambhir's LSG In IPL 2023 Eliminator Under These Scenarios

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) has been one of the best editions in the tournament's 16-year history. One spot in the playoffs is left even on the last day of the group stage. Three teams are in contention for it and only two have their fate in their own hands. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) play their last respective league matches on Sunday, with an aim to qualify while Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be hooked to the TV sets in the hotel room, waiting fo the result of both the matches. The last spot can only be decided after the league stage comes to an end on Sunday night.

RCB and LSG, the new arch-rivals, can meet again if...

MI, RR and RCB are on 14 points. What differentiates these three teams are Net Run Rate (NRR). RCB have the best NRR among all. But a loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last league game can rule them out of the playoffs race. Likewise, MI are likely to be ruled out of they lose to Surisers Hyderabad in the Sunday game. If MI and RCB lose their matches by big margins, it will dent their NRR, which will mean RR going through to the playoffs.

LSG await the fourth qualified team to play the Eliminator on May 24. There are high chances that it will be RCB, their new arch-rivals, playing that key clash for a spot in the Qualifier 2. RCB can meet LSG in Eliminator clash under two scenarios: SRH beat MI or if Mumbai win by less than 80 runs. GT defeat RCB by less than 5 runs or RCB beat GT.

Rain can spoil RCB's chances

RCB could run out of luck on Sunday evening. The Bengaluru weather could turn out to be their biggest disappointment. As pe to AccuWeather, the probability of rain interrupting the RCB vs GT clash at MA Chinnaswamy stadium in high. Rain showers are expected throughout the day, starting as early as 1 PM IST. During the match hours, there is more than a 50% chance of rain.