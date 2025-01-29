Virat Kohli, the former India captain, is set to make a highly anticipated return to domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus. His participation in the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways has generated significant excitement among fans, prompting the BCCI to alter its broadcast plans. Initially, the match was not scheduled for live coverage, but the allure of Kohli’s presence has forced the BCCI to ensure that fans can watch the match live on JioCinema.

BCCI Announces Live Streaming

In a surprising turn of events, the BCCI has confirmed that the Delhi vs Railways match will be streamed live on JioCinema. This decision was made to cater to the massive interest generated by Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket. The match, which was initially set to be a low-profile fixture, has now become a must-watch event for cricket enthusiasts across the country.

Kohli’s Preparation and Impact

Virat Kohli has been actively preparing for his return to domestic cricket. He has been seen training with the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, focusing on his batting skills and working with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. His presence in the nets has drawn attention and generated optimism among fans and teammates alike.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in 2012, and his return is expected to bring a fresh perspective and competitive edge to the Delhi team. His international experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the upcoming match.

Fan and Media Reaction

The announcement of live streaming has been met with enthusiasm from fans who were initially disappointed about missing out on Kohli’s return. The decision to stream the match live on JioCinema ensures that fans across the country can witness this historic moment. Social media has been abuzz with excitement, and many fans have expressed their gratitude to the BCCI for making this change.

Future Implications

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket could have far-reaching implications for the Ranji Trophy. His participation may encourage other international players to take domestic cricket more seriously, potentially raising the overall standard of the competition. Additionally, the increased viewership and fan interest could lead to more comprehensive broadcast plans for future Ranji Trophy matches.