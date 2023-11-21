The Cricket World Cup 2023 reached its pinnacle as Australia emerged victorious, leaving the Indian cricket team and their fans in disappointment. However, amidst the heartbreak, Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, showcased unwavering support for her brother and the team. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared jointly with Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli, Bhawna expressed, "I know we all expected a different result but we are with you TEAM INDIA because you don't give up on your family when they fall." This gesture of familial solidarity resonated with fans, garnering over 22,000 likes since its posting.

Reactions and Fan Support

The post evoked an outpouring of love from fans who commended Virat Kohli's exceptional performance throughout the tournament. Comments like "Virat, you broke records but never our heart" and "Chin up boys! You played like champions!" flooded the comment section, emphasizing the enduring bond between the players and their supporters.

Virat's Performance and Emotional Moments

Virat Kohli's exceptional performance as the leading run-scorer of the tournament did not go unnoticed. Despite the heart-wrenching loss, his contribution earned him the prestigious title of Player of the Tournament. A poignant moment captured Virat Kohli hugging his wife Anushka Sharma after the game, highlighting the emotional toll the defeat took on the players.

Support Beyond the Stadium

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's support extended beyond the digital realm. Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife, stood by him at the stadium, attempting to comfort the star cricketer in the aftermath of the defeat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the team inside the dressing room, providing encouragement and emphasizing the need to support the players during both victories and defeats.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra: More Than a Supportive Sister

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's role as Virat's sister goes beyond being a source of support during tough times. A graduate from Daulat Ram College, Delhi, she has been a significant influence in Virat Kohli's early years. Married to Sanjay Dhingra and a mother of two, she shares a close bond with Anushka Sharma, welcoming her officially into the family.