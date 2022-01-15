Here's how BCCI's Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla reacted to Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah thanked Virat Kohli on his "tremendous tenure" as captain of the Indian Test team after the latter stepped down from the post on Saturday. Kohli`s decision to leave Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday.

"Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," tweeted Jay Shah.

BCCI also took to their Twitter handle and congratulated Virat for taking the Indian Test team to unprecedented heights.

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins," tweeted BCCI.

Vice-president of BCCI Rajiv Shukla said that the board respects Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy and hopes he does well as player in times to come.

"We respect Virat Kohli's decision. His contribution to Indian cricket has been immense and as a Test captain, he got us a maximum no of victories. I hope and think that he will continue to contribute as a player to Team India and Indian cricket," said Shukla.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.Kohli`s biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under.

Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).It needs to be pointed that Kohli has not registered a century in international cricket since November 2019. He last scored a ton against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

