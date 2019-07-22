Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

Cricketing legends Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Monday congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of India`s indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Former Indian destructive batsman Sehwag in a tweet praised the team of Chandrayaan-2, saying, "Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!".

Gambhir, the East Delhi MP and former India cricketer, said that the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 will motivate the next generation to help India`s space exploration programme.

"I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it`s hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next-gen to help India`s space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success," Gambhir said.

Mohammad Kaif, the former Team India cricketer, said that it is a proud moment for the nation.

"What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro," Kaif said.

Former Team India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated ISRO and termed the launch as exemplary.

"Exemplary! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2," Laxman tweeted.

India batsman Suresh Raina in a tweet called the move historic.

"This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for #Chandrayaan2," Raina said.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajiv Shukla said the most powerful rocket is carrying India`s dream to the moon.

"Billions of eyes will gaze at the sky and hearts beat in prayers, as #Chandrayan2 takes off from Sriharikota in few minutes. The most powerful rocket will carry the Indian dream to Moon for the second time. Best of Luck @isro. Wish you great success for this mission," Shukla said.

The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.