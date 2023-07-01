trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629426
Virender Sehwag Reveals Why Virat Kohli Lifted Sachin Tendulkar Instead Of MS Dhoni After 2011 World Cup Win

2011 World Cup: Team India led by MS Dhoni back in the time, lifted the nation's second ODI WC trophy on April 2nd 2011.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former India cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner, Virender Sehwag revealed a hilarious reason why he and other seniors players did not lift Sachin Tendulkar after the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the final, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan lifted the Little Magician on their shoulders as the team did a lap of honor around the stadium with Tendulkar holding the country's flag. (PCB Wants To Do Security Check At ICC Cricket World Cup Venues In India Before Pakistan Gets Government's Green Signal: Report)

"Because we rejected, Sachin was so heavy, we couldn't lift him. We were old. We have shoulder injuries and MS had knee problems, somebody else had other problems. We gave the burden to the youngsters. You go and pick up Sachin Tendulkar and give him a round. That's why it was Virat Kohli," Sehwag said with a smile on his face at the ICC 2023 World Cup fixture event on Tuesday.

The 2011 World Cup was the last ICC event Sachin Tendulkar played. He equaled Javed Miandad's record for most appearances in World Cups, it was his sixth time. He scored 85 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi at Mohali and finished the tournament with two centuries overall.

It was not the final he would have wanted/imagined before going in against Sri Lanka on April 2nd, 2011. He got out early after Virender Sehwag, but MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir made it look easy for their team to chase down 275 runs.

Mission 2023 For Team India

The last time it happened at home, India lifted the World Cup. The 2023 ODI World Cup is taking place in India again this year and the journey of Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue begins on October 8 against three-time world champions, Australia.

