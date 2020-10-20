Virender Sehwag turns 42: Wishes pour in for the former India cricketer

Former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag turned 42 on October 20 (Tuesday) and his former teammates and fans left no stone unturned to wish the cricketer on his birthday.

Sehwag had retired from International cricket in 2015 after a successful playing career which lasted almost two decades. The cricketer was renowned for his aggressive batting style and was a fearsome proponent to play against for all bowlers.

His no holds barred approach while opening the innings was unforeseen in Indian cricket and laid the foundation of a new dynamic era under former captain Sourav Ganguly and then under MS Dhoni.

Sehwag’s opening partner, whom he idolized as well, Sachin Tendulkar lead the way for the wishes, paying rich tributes:

The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to . Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar.

Janamdin mubarak @virendersehwag. pic.twitter.com/0XoJ9ln2sN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

Virat Kohli, India’s current skipper and Sehwag’s teammate right from his domestic days also wished Sehwag on the latter’s big day.

Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 20, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, another player from Sehwag’s era, who also played in the same fashion also took to Twitter and paid his warm wishes.

Jitni khatarnaak inki game hai, utni hi khatarnak inki aajkal acting Wishing the legendary Multan ka Sultan @virendersehwag a very Happy Birthday Wishing you great health and success lots of love brother pic.twitter.com/YBroncmbOK — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2020

Other Former teammates and fans also remembered the cricketer, who was an out and out match-winner.

Sehwag had made his ODI debut for India on April 1, 1999 against Pakistan, following it up with a Test debut in November 2001 against South Africa. Sehwag scored a century on his Test debut, batting lower down the order and was able to book his place in the side from after that gritty knock.

The Najafgarh born batsman is perhaps best known for his 309 against Pakistan in 2004 at Multan for which he famously got the nickname ‘Sultan of Multan’. This was the first triple-century by an Indian player and Sehwag followed it up with another triple ton in 2008 against South Africa, this time scoring 319.

The opener was an integral part of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and also the 2007 T20I World Cup victory.

Sehwag played 251 ODI’s, scoring 8273 runs. He boasts of an even better record in Test matches, where he scored 8586 runs in 104 matches at an average of almost 50.

Ever since he retired, he has become sort of a social media celebrity with his witty and unabashed sense of humor.