VVS Laxman heaps praise on Yuvraj Singh's 'unwavering spirit'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has paid tribute to his former teammate and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's unwavering spirit, saying that the latter was an inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Laxman posted a picture of Yuvraj and said that it was scarcely unbelievable that the former all-rounder carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup despite going through rough times physically off the field.

"An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit," he wrote on Twitter.

In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the World Cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in Team India.

In 2017, Yuvraj smashed his highest ODI score when he scored 150 off 127 balls--including 21 boundaries and three massive sixes--against England in Cuttack.

In June 2019, Yuvraj brought down the curtains on his illustrious international career with a total of 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs and 1,900 runs in 40 Tests he played for India. One of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj also amassed 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

On Saturday, Laxman had also paid rich tribute to veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, saying that the latter had channelised potential frustration into unbridled aggression during his cricketing career.

"Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half," Laxman had tweeted.

Earlier this month, Laxman took to social media and said that he would be paying tributes to his former teammates over the next few days who influenced him immensely during his cricketing career.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely," Laxman had written.

Laxman had earlier also lauded legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag for influencing him immensely during his playing career.