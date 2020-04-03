हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Woakes

Wage cuts can happen in the near future for England: Chris Woakes

The ECB had earlier announced that no professional cricket will be played before May 28 and are working out a calendar for the season upon resumption in June.  

Wage cuts can happen in the near future for England: Chris Woakes
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said that while no wage cuts have been put in place for the players yet, it is something that he expects will happen in the near future.

Cricket in England has come to a standstill since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom where nearly 3000 have died of the infection.

"At the minute we haven't been asked to take a pay cut but that doesn't mean that it won't happen in the near future. As players we are united as one and we know that we are going to have to help the game get through this tough period," Woakes told BBC Sport.

"I think its hard to speculate exactly what's going to happen. Our governing body, the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association), does a fantastic job of looking after us the players and they are trying to help the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) through this as well," said Woakes.

"Great to see the ECB are going to be able to help the Counties. Those conversations are still going on between the PCA and ECB about players' wages and contracts and there is every chance that (a reduction in players' wages) may happen."

The ECB had earlier announced that no professional cricket will be played before May 28 and are working out a calendar for the season upon resumption in June.
 

 

Tags:
Chris WoakesEnglandCoronavirusUnited KingdomCricket
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: South African cricketers 'symptom-free' after 14 days of self-isolation

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 03, 2020