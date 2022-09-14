Wait, what? A Babar Azam cover drive question appears in Pakistani physics book, PIC goes viral

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam may have struggled for runs at the Asia Cup 2022 recently but the bad form has not done any harm to his fan following. Babar still remains a fan favourite and a huge figure in the Pakistan team. That was once again underlined when a question on Babar Azam appeared in a physics book in Pakistan. Yes, you read that right. There was a question on how to find kinetic energy on a ball in relation to Babar Azam.

Here's the question: "Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150J to the ball by his bat. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?" says the question that has been widely shared on social media platforms."

The picture of this question in the book has gone viral on the internet with some fans even trying to find the answer.

Take a look.

Guess how much Pakistani Nation love cricket. I'm not Good in physics but I'm damn sure that this equation is 100% Perfect Nothing better than babar azam cover drive> poetry _

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus in PAK (via Reddit)#BaberAzam pic.twitter.com/pZvrAWGHiI September 13, 2022

Babar has recently struggled to get going in the middle. With a flurry of low scores, Babar's form is a big concern ahead of the T20 World Cup. The upcoming 7 T20Is at home before the team departs for Australia is a good opportunity for Babar to come back in for. The fact that it will be a full-strength England attack, Babar will have a tough challenge and if he does well, he will be able to regain his confidence back.

There has been a lot of debate over the opening combination as well. Pakistan experts feel that Babar and Mohammad Rizwan does not bode well for the team as both of them take time to get going. It would be interesting to see whether Babar changes this combination with the World Cup so close.