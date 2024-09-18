‘Want To Repay The Fans’: Ricky Ponting Hopes For Smooth Stint With PBKS In The IPL

On Wednesday, IPL franchise Punjab Kings appointed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting as the new head coach for the upcoming cash-rich league season. Ponting was roped in by the Punjab-based franchise after giving his services with Delhi Capitals that ended after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season. The former Australia player replaced Trevor Bayliss at PBKS.

The former Australian skipper stated that he’s excited to take up the new role and he wanted to repay the fans’ trust that they have showered over the years on the Punjab-based team.

"I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new Head Coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team. We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward," said Ponting.

Ponting joined Punjab Kings on a four-year contract as the franchise looks to give him full freedom. The former right-hand batter will be Punjab's sixth head coach in seven seasons, as the team eyes to stabilise. Talking about the PBKS stint in the IPL, the Punjab-based franchise managed to make way to the playoffs just twice. In the 2024 season, they ended ninth in the table.

The IPL journey of Ponting started as a player as he played for Kolkata Knight Riders and later Mumbai Indians, where he saw himself going from captain to coach. Ponting served as the coach of the Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2023 and during his tenure, the Delhi-based team managed to reach the playoffs thrice.