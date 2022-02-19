हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSL 2022

'Want to see your century in Pakistan': Virat Kohli gets special message from fan during PSL game – see VIRAL pic

'Want to see your century in Pakistan': Virat Kohli gets special message from fan during PSL game – see VIRAL pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

It is no hidden fact that Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment and his consistency across the formats is a testament to his greatness and dominance in the sport. Kohli’s popularity is not limited to India and the Team India skipper even has a huge fan base in Pakistan as well. Time and again, cricket fanatics from the neighbouring country have admired and lauded the prolific batsman for his performance.

Notably, Kohli, who once scored centuries at his will, hasn't scored an international ton since late 2019 and fans are desperate to see a hundred from his willow. Interestingly, a fan from Pakistan expressed his desire to see Kohli hit a century in Pakistan.

On Friday (February 18), a fan in Pakistan was seen holding Kohli's poster during the Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. “I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace", the poster read. Here’s the viral pic:

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has 70 international centuries already but the 33-year-old batter hasn’t reached the triple-digit mark in the last three years. Virat’s last century came during India's maiden day-night Test versus Bangladesh in 2019.

