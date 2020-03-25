Washing clothes, cleaning washroom: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shares life at home due to coronavirus COVID-19 in funny video

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of deadly virus and celebrities from different fields are posting videos on social media to share how they are spending time at home.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is also staying at home with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, has posted a video which has gone viral. In the video, Dhawan has shown how he is tolerating the tantrums of Ayesha while staying at home. In the hilarious video, Dhawan could be seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom while his better half is busy talking to her friends on phone. The tune of Bollywood hit `Jab se hui hai shaadi' is playing in the background making the video all the more hilarious.

In the funny video, the 34-year-old India opener can be seen seeking respite from Ayesha with folded handed hands but she is not showing any mercy.

Dhawan posted the video on Instagram with with a caption: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard #AeshaDhawan @BoatNirvana #boAtheadStayINsane."

It is to be noted that the coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including the Indian Premier League 2020.

On Tuesday, PM Modi said in his address to the nation that India will observe a complete lockdown from midnight of March 24 to fight coronavirus COVID-19 for a total of 21 days.

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.