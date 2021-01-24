Washington Sundar didn't have proper Test kit, had to go shopping after match began: Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar

Washington Sundar made a captivating Test debut when he was handed the task to fill up the void in the fourth encounter between India and Australia at the Gabba. Despite the team reeling with injuries, the Chennai-based all-rounder's selection in the playing XI came as a surprise. However, Sundar stood upto the expectations and emerged as one of the instrumental figure India's thrilling win in the series decider.

Fielding coach R Sridhar in an interaction with Telangana Today, revealed that the all-rounder who flew to Australia as a net bowler didn't have his Test kit. He then added that the management had to go shopping in search of white pads, which could fit the tall left-hand batsman.

"They went to purchase a white pad for Sundar after the Test Match had already started. We tried many but they were too small for the tall Sundar. We tried getting from the Aussies but due to Covid, they could not spare their pads. Finally, we had to go to a shop after the Test match had started," Sridhar was quoted as saying in the report.

The 21-year-old first stitched a crucial 123-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh-wicket in the first inning. Sundar went on to complete his half-century on debut before getting dismissed on 62 from 144 balls by Mitchell Starc.

The 21-year-old, once again, maintained a similar tempo going into the second innings. However, this time Sundar failed to take his side home after helping it reach on the brink of an epic win. His 29-ball 22 didn't go in vain as match-winner Rishabh Pant along with Navdeep Saini completed the 328-run target and helped India win the contest by three wickets.

Sundar, who was included in the playing XI as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, showed great valour with the ball as well. He finished the match with a total of four wickets in both the innings combined.